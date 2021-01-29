UrduPoint.com
Biden Administration To Review Trump Policies On Cuba, Pursue Own Path - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:40 AM

Biden Administration to Review Trump Policies on Cuba, Pursue Own Path - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The Biden administration will conduct a review of the Trump administration's Cuba policy to ensure it is aligned with US objectives but will pursue its own path, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"We'll review the Trump administration policies," Psaki told reporters, explaining that the US policy on Cuba has to reflect two principles: support for democracy and human rights. "We will take our own path."

