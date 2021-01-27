Biden Administration to Review US Measures Against Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden's administration will review the restrictive measures taken by their predecessors against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki told reporters in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are aware that the previous administration imposed new restrictions on activities related to the pipeline under the National Defense Authorization Act, and we will be reviewing those measures," Psaki said. "And so, he [Biden] looks forward to continuing to consult with our European partners on this issue"