Biden Administration To Review US Measures Against Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - White House

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Biden Administration to Review US Measures Against Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden's administration will review the restrictive measures taken by their predecessors against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki told reporters in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are aware that the previous administration imposed new restrictions on activities related to the pipeline under the National Defense Authorization Act, and we will be reviewing those measures," Psaki said. "And so, he [Biden] looks forward to continuing to consult with our European partners on this issue"

During President Donald Trump's final full day in office, the Department of the Treasury announced that sanctions would be levied against the Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna and its owner, KVT-Rus. One day later, incoming Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Biden administration is seeking to convince European states to withdraw from the Nord Stream 2 project.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the latest round of sanctions on the pipeline project indicates that the US has "blatant disregard" for the norms of free competition and free trade.

The German authorities, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, have repeatedly rejected what they call US extraterritorial sanctions, saying that they consider the project to be economic and not political.

Nord Stream 2, a joint project between Russia's Gazprom and several European energy giants, is a planned 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany.

