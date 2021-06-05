Biden Administration to Revise Trump Policies on Endangered Species - Wildlife Agency

The Biden administration is going to cancel or revise Trump-era policies in an effort to expand environmental protection for endangered species, the US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) announced on Friday

"The US Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service have released a plan to improve and strengthen implementation of the Endangered Species Act," the agency said in a news release.

The new set of proposed actions follows Biden's Executive Order 13990, which directed all Federal agencies to review and address agency actions during the last four years that conflict with Biden-Harris administration objectives, such as addressing climate change, the FWS noted.

"The FWS is committed to working with diverse federal, Tribal, state and industry partners to not only protect and recover America's imperiled wildlife but to ensure cornerstone laws like the Endangered Species Act are helping us meet 21st century challenges," FWS Principal Deputy Director Martha Williams said in the release.

As a result of the review, the FWS will initiate rule-making in the coming months to revise, rescind, or reinstate five Endangered Species Act regulations finalized by the prior administration, the release added.