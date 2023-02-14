Biden Administration to Sell More Oil From US Strategic Reserve - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The Biden administration plans to draw another 26 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The oncoming SPR withdrawal is part of the congressionally mandated sale lawmakers approved years ago for the current fiscal year, the report said.

The reported move comes after the US House of Representatives last month passed a bill aimed at limiting the Energy Department's ability to tap the SPR unless it allows more Federal lands to be leased for gas and oil drilling.