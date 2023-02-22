UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration To Slash Home Buying Costs For First Time Buyers In US - Report

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Biden Administration To Slash Home Buying Costs for First Time Buyers in US - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Biden administration is seeking to make homes more affordable for first time buyers in the United States, after interest rate hikes bumped up mortgage rates that scared many away, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The administration is expected to trim first home-ownership costs, particularly for lower-income buyers, as median home prices remain near record highs, the Journal quoted people familiar with the move as saying.

Among other costs, the Federal Housing Administration will reduce the fee that borrowers have to pay to have their mortgages insured by the agency, the people said. The reduction will be about $800 a year on a typical loan, making up a trim of 0.

3 percentage points.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce the changes in a speech on Wednesday, the Journal reported.

Low interest rates in 2020 and 2021 and a dearth of new construction pushed home prices to record highs, denting housing affordability.

Separately, the country's realtors' group said on Tuesday that sales of existing homes in the United States fell for the 12th consecutive month in January as rising mortgage rates kept a chokehold on the market.

Despite weak interest from buyers, inventory of homes on the market remained historically low, the National Association of Realtors, or NAR, said.

