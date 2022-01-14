UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration To Spend $27Bln On Repairing 15,000 Bridges - Transportation Dept.

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Biden Administration to Spend $27Bln on Repairing 15,000 Bridges - Transportation Dept.

The Biden administration is investing $27 billion to repair and rebuild 15,000 bridges across the United States, the Department of Transportation announced in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Biden administration is investing $27 billion to repair and rebuild 15,000 bridges across the United States, the Department of Transportation announced in a press release on Friday.

"The US Department of Transportation today launched the historic Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program), made possible by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law," the release said.

The program will be administered by the Federal Highway Administration and will be the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system in the United States in the 1950s, the release said.

The program will provide $26.5 billion to US states over a five-year period and another $825 million for Tribal transportation facilities, the release also said.

"The total amount that will be available to states, (Washington) DC and Puerto Rico in Fiscal Year 2022 is $5.3 billion along with $165 million for tribes," the release added.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes an incentive for states to direct the new Bridge Formula Program funds to off-system bridges owned by a county, city, town or other local agency, according to the release.

Related Topics

Washington United States Billion Million

Recent Stories

Football: Africa Cup of Nations result

Football: Africa Cup of Nations result

1 minute ago
 KP Govt believes in freedom of press: CM

KP Govt believes in freedom of press: CM

1 minute ago
 Guardiola reveals new Covid cases in Man City camp ..

Guardiola reveals new Covid cases in Man City camp

1 minute ago
 US retail sales see surprise fall during holiday s ..

US retail sales see surprise fall during holiday season

1 minute ago
 Renewed Calls for UK's Johnson to Resign After Rep ..

Renewed Calls for UK's Johnson to Resign After Reports of More Parties in Downin ..

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest four bootlegger

Police arrest four bootlegger

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.