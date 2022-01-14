Biden Administration to Spend $27Bln on Repairing 15,000 Bridges - Transportation Dept.

The Biden administration is investing $27 billion to repair and rebuild 15,000 bridges across the United States, the Department of Transportation announced in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Biden administration is investing $27 billion to repair and rebuild 15,000 bridges across the United States, the Department of Transportation announced in a press release on Friday.

"The US Department of Transportation today launched the historic Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program), made possible by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law," the release said.

The program will be administered by the Federal Highway Administration and will be the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system in the United States in the 1950s, the release said.

The program will provide $26.5 billion to US states over a five-year period and another $825 million for Tribal transportation facilities, the release also said.

"The total amount that will be available to states, (Washington) DC and Puerto Rico in Fiscal Year 2022 is $5.3 billion along with $165 million for tribes," the release added.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes an incentive for states to direct the new Bridge Formula Program funds to off-system bridges owned by a county, city, town or other local agency, according to the release.