Biden Administration to Work With Congress to Give More Security Aid to Ukraine - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The Biden administration will continue to work with US lawmakers to provide more security assistance to Ukraine, including lethal defense weapons, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We'll work with Congress for making sure we continue to provide security assistance Ukraine needs, including lethal defensive weapons to defend against any Russian aggression," Blinken said during a press conference alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.