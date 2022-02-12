Biden Administration Unveils New Indo-Pacific Strategy as 'Challenges' From China Mount

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The Biden administration on Friday unveiled its new Indo-Pacific strategy that focuses on strengthening US partnerships and presence in the region amid increasing "challenges" posed by Chinese activity.

"Under President Biden, the United States is determined to strengthen our long-term position in and commitment to the Indo-Pacific. We will focus on every corner of the region, from Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia, to South Asia and Oceania, including the Pacific Islands ... This intensifying American focus is due in part to the fact that the Indo-Pacific faces mounting challenges, particularly from the PRC (People's Republic of China)," the administration said in a written copy of the strategy.

The United States will pursue five objectives in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the strategy: advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific, building connections within and beyond the region, driving regional prosperity, bolstering regional security, and building resilience to transnational threats.

The US is in a period of foreign policy that will demand more of the country in the Indo-Pacific than has been asked of them since the Second World War, the administration's strategy said. US allies and partners including the EU and NATO will harness the opportunity to align their approaches and implement initiatives to multiply their effectiveness, the strategy also said.

The US will work with partners inside and outside the Indo-Pacific to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait while remaining consistent with the One China policy, Taiwan Relations Act, Three Joint Communiques and Six Assurances, according to the strategy,

The US will also engage the Indo-Pacific to address threats posed by climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, the strategy added.

The strategy's unveiling comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a trip to the region, where he is speaking to leadership from Australia, Japan, South Korea, Fiji and others about an array of issues affecting the Indo-Pacific.