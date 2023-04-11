Biden Administration Unveils Over $1.7Bln for Lenders in Underserved Communities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The Biden administration pledged more than $1.73 billion in grants to community lenders in an effort to improve access to capital and financial services in underserved communities, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"Vice President Kamala Harris and Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo announced that the US Department of the Treasury's Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund) has awarded over $1.

73 billion in grants to 603 Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) across the country through the CDFI Equitable Recovery Program (ERP)," the release said.

The money will allow financial institutions to support lending related to small businesses, housing loans, nonprofits, and commercial real estate, the release said.

Harris in the statement stressed that because the grants are not loans, community lenders will not need to pay back any part of the investment.