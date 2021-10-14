UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Unveils Plan To Erect 7 Offshore Wind Farms Along Entire US Coastline

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:10 AM

Biden Administration Unveils Plan to Erect 7 Offshore Wind Farms Along Entire US Coastline

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Interior Secretary Deb Haaland unveiled the administration's plans to begin developing offshore wind projects along nearly the entire US coastline by 2025, the department's press office said in a release.

"During a speech at the American Clean Power's Offshore WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition in Boston... the Secretary announced plans for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to potentially hold up to seven new offshore lease sales by 2025 in the Gulf of Maine, New York Bight, Central Atlantic, and Gulf of Mexico, as well as offshore the Carolinas, California, and Oregon," the Interior Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Interior Department release was accompanied by a map that showed wind energy projects dotting every US coast along with a lease bidding schedule. The first lease sale, New York Bight, is slated for the first quarter of 2022.

Haaland, the release added, made the announcement as she outlined the path forward to meet the Biden-Harris administration's goal to deploy 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy by 2030.

The Biden administration also aims to develop onshore wind projects that can generate 25 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2025, the release said.

Related Topics

Sale Boston New York Mexico

Recent Stories

New energy economy emerging but not yet quickly en ..

New energy economy emerging but not yet quickly enough to reach net zero by 2050 ..

3 hours ago
 TDRA to showcase innovative projects on smart life ..

TDRA to showcase innovative projects on smart lifestyle in the UAE at GITEX Tech ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Boat Show exhibits latest ..

Abu Dhabi International Boat Show exhibits latest innovations in marine sports

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets FMs of US, Israel; announ ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets FMs of US, Israel; announces two new working groups on ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Alexander Schallenberg fo ..

UAE leaders congratulate Alexander Schallenberg for taking oath as Austria&#039; ..

4 hours ago
 ADP Happiness Patrol hosts Afghan family on tour o ..

ADP Happiness Patrol hosts Afghan family on tour of Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.