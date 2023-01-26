Biden Administration Urges Israel to Transfer Hawk Missiles to Ukraine - Reports

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The Biden administration requested the Hawk anti-aircraft missiles in Israel's stockpile in order to transfer them to Ukraine, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing three Israeli and one US officials.

Israel bought the Hawk system from the United States in the 1960s to defend against Egyptian and Syrian airstrikes, the report said. Two weeks ago, the US asked Israel for the missiles in its storage to be transferred to Ukraine for use on the battlefield now, the report said.

Israel has so far declined most requests by the US and Ukraine to provide weaponry due to concerns about creating tension with Russia, the report said.

Senior Israeli official Dror Shalom reportedly told US counterparts that the requested Hawk systems have been in storage so long without maintenance that they are no longer able to function.

However, other Israeli officials said that Shalom's answer to the US' request was inaccurate, the report said. Israel's Hawk interceptors could be refurbished and utilized, the officials reportedly said.

The US made similar requests to several other countries with Hawk missile systems in active service or storage, the report added.

Israel's position on providing aid to Ukraine has not changed, with every request being "reviewed on a case-by-case basis," the Israeli Defense Ministry is quoted as saying in the report.

The request to Israel comes as the US, Ukraine and other partner nations seek to arm Ukrainian forces with further air defense capabilities in an effort to counter Russian airstrikes.

