UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Urges Rest Of Government To Extend Eviction Moratorium - White House

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 02:10 AM

Biden Administration Urges Rest of Government to Extend Eviction Moratorium - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The Biden administration is calling on the Federal health agency to agree to taking executive action and extending the pandemic-induced moratorium on evictions, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

"Given the rising urgency of containing the spread of the Delta variant, on Sunday, the President asked the CDC to consider once again the possibility of executive action. He raised the prospect of a new, 30-day eviction moratorium - focused on counties with High or Substantial case rates”to protect renters," Psaki said on Monday.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and her team have been unable to find the legal authority needed for a new eviction moratorium, however. As a result, the Biden administration has directed his cabinet as well as state and local governments to do everything within their powers to prevent evictions.

Biden asked that all governors and mayors extend eviction moratoriums for a period of two months.

He also directed several federal agencies to examine why state and local governments failed to distribute the rental assistance provided to them by Congress.

"We are going to do an all-agency review to make sure that we understand any potential reason why state and local governments are not getting funds out," American Rescue Plan coordinator Gene Sperling said.

Biden also directed the US Treasury Department to make clear to states and localities that they can use emergency housing and local relief money to support eviction prevention efforts.

The initiative from the White House comes amid discussion of congressional action on the matter as well, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi having called for fellow Democrats to support an extension of the eviction moratorium earlier on Monday.

Related Topics

White House Nancy Money Democrats Congress Sunday All From Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

3 hours ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

3 hours ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

2 hours ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building cons ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan's ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.