Biden Administration Wants to Ensure Undocumented Immigrants Get Vaccine - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The Biden administration is intent on ensuring that all persons residing in the United States are immunized against COVID-19, including undocumented immigrants, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"We do feel, as an administration, that ensuring that all people in the United States, undocumented immigrants as well, of course, should receive access to the vaccine, because that, one, is morally right, but also ensures that people in the country are also safe," Psaki told reporters.

The White House press secretary added that the Federal government is looking at ways to address the vaccine hesitancy that exists in these communities.

According to the Pew Research Center, there are 10.5 million illegal aliens in the United States as of 2020.