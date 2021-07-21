UrduPoint.com
Biden Administration Working Group On Puerto Rico Holds First Meeting - White House

Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:20 AM

Biden Administration Working Group on Puerto Rico Holds First Meeting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) President Joe Biden's Working Group on Puerto Rico has held its first planning meeting seeking ways to help the Caribbean island recover from recent devastating hurricanes and other problems, the White House said on Tuesday.

"Today, Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice, National Economic Adviser Brian Deese and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Julie Rodriguez chaired the inaugural meeting of the White House Working Group on Puerto Rico," the White House said in a readout.

Participants in the session discussed Biden's plan to help Puerto Rico recover from Hurricanes Maria and Irma, its 2020 earthquakes and the coronavirus pandemic, the readout said.

"This means not just rebuilding but investing in the long-term resilience of the island so that its communities and infrastructure can withstand future disasters," the readout said.

Participants in the meeting received briefings from the Departments of the Treasury, Housing and Urban Development, education and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on their efforts to coordinate their relief and recovery activities, the White House said.

