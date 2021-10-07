UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Working On Finalizing Meeting With Macron - White House

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Biden administration is now working to finalize the details of the bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

"Right now what our focus is on is moving forward," Psaki said during a press briefing on Wednesday. "As you know... they are going to be meeting next month. We are are working to finalize the details of that."

