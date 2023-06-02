Biden Administration Works to Remove Racial Bias in Home Valuations - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The Biden Administration announced today that it has implemented new measures and strengthened programs already in place to significantly correct the racial bias in home appraisals in the United States, the White House said on Thursday.

"Today, on the anniversary of the creation of the PAVE Task Force and the start of National Homeownership Month, the Biden-Harris administration is announcing a set of meaningful actions to deliver on the PAVE Action Plan and ensure that every American who buys a home has the same opportunities to build generational wealth through homeownership," the White House said in a statement.

The PAVE Action Plan refers to the administration's plan to advance property appraisal and valuation equity as the blueprint for how all Americans can benefit fairly from the equity built through homeownership. It outlines the historical role of racism in the valuation of residential property; examines the various forms of bias that can appear in residential property valuation practices; and describes how government and industry stakeholders will advance equity through concrete actions and recommendations.

The Biden administration's actions come amid allegations of racial bias in home appraisals in the legacy media.

The White House said in the statement that the administration is focused on the issue given that home ownership is arguably the biggest source of wealth for most American families.

Since its release in March 2022, the administration has made "critical progress" toward fully implementing the PAVE Action Plan, including by empowering consumers with new tools to address appraisal bias; leveraging data to identify trends and crack down on offenders of appraisal bias; and supporting a well-trained and more representative appraiser profession, the statement said.

"These standards would require financial institutions, mortgage originators, and secondary market issuers to adopt and maintain policies and other safeguards to ensure greater confidence in valuation estimates, protect against data manipulation, avoid conflicts of interest, and conduct random sample testing and reviews," the statement added.