UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Works To Remove Racial Bias In Home Valuations - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Biden Administration Works to Remove Racial Bias in Home Valuations - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The Biden Administration announced today that it has implemented new measures and strengthened programs already in place to significantly correct the racial bias in home appraisals in the United States, the White House said on Thursday.

"Today, on the anniversary of the creation of the PAVE Task Force and the start of National Homeownership Month, the Biden-Harris administration is announcing a set of meaningful actions to deliver on the PAVE Action Plan and ensure that every American who buys a home has the same opportunities to build generational wealth through homeownership," the White House said in a statement.

The PAVE Action Plan refers to the administration's plan to advance property appraisal and valuation equity as the blueprint for how all Americans can benefit fairly from the equity built through homeownership. It outlines the historical role of racism in the valuation of residential property; examines the various forms of bias that can appear in residential property valuation practices; and describes how government and industry stakeholders will advance equity through concrete actions and recommendations.

The Biden administration's actions come amid allegations of racial bias in home appraisals in the legacy media.

The White House said in the statement that the administration is focused on the issue given that home ownership is arguably the biggest source of wealth for most American families.

Since its release in March 2022, the administration has made "critical progress" toward fully implementing the PAVE Action Plan, including by empowering consumers with new tools to address appraisal bias; leveraging data to identify trends and crack down on offenders of appraisal bias; and supporting a well-trained and more representative appraiser profession, the statement said.

"These standards would require financial institutions, mortgage originators, and secondary market issuers to adopt and maintain policies and other safeguards to ensure greater confidence in valuation estimates, protect against data manipulation, avoid conflicts of interest, and conduct random sample testing and reviews," the statement added.

Related Topics

White House Progress Same United States March Market Media All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Cr ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdulla ..

31 minutes ago
 7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: S ..

7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: Sharjah FDI Office

2 hours ago
 UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabiliti ..

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabilities with a revolutionary medica ..

2 hours ago
 Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token stri ..

Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token strike for health risk allowance

2 hours ago
 Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arreste ..

Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arrested

2 hours ago
 Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andree ..

Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andreeva strikes blow for teens

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.