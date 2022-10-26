UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Worries Democrats Could Lose Congress In Midterm Elections - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Biden Administration Worries Democrats Could Lose Congress in Midterm Elections - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The White House is worried that Democrats could lose the US House of Representatives and Senate in the midterm elections in November as races and the odds of retaining control over both chambers of Congress tighten, Reuters reported.

The Biden administration's optimism has dwindled given that research organizations, including the FiveThirtyEight project, project a likely Republican majority in the House of Representatives, the report said on Tuesday.

The White House now puts the Democrats' chances of keeping control of the Senate at 50-50, the report said.

However, President Joe Biden still believes Democrats have a strong shot at retaining control of Congress and the administration is publicly sticking to an optimistic message, the report also said.

Biden has expressed concern that Republicans could jeopardize future aid for Ukraine after current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to cease writing blank checks to Kiev if Republicans get to be the majority after the election.

Republicans could also attempt to impeach Biden and launch investigations into the dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, if they get control of Congress, the report said.

Democrats have been campaigning on issues such as abortion and their legislative agenda in an attempt to retain control of both chambers of Congress that traditionally favors the party not in control of the White House, the report added.

Biden has increased his travel schedule in recent weeks to highlight the Democrats' work in Congress over the past two years, according to the report.

Related Topics

Election Senate Ukraine Minority White House Kiev November Democrats Congress

Recent Stories

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of I ..

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty

3 hours ago
 New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate ..

New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate as Truss Amid Economic Storm

3 hours ago
 Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ni ..

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ninth Sanctions Package Against ..

3 hours ago
 US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers ..

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds S ..

3 hours ago
 Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter ..

Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter Use of New LNG-Terminal - Mini ..

3 hours ago
 Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If ..

Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If Tactical Nuke Used in Ukraine

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.