Biden Administration Yet To Make Decision On Force Presence In Afghanistan - Pentagon
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The United States has not yet decided on what its troop presence in Afghanistan will look like in the future, Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.
"There hasn't been any decision made now about what that force presence is going to look like going forward," Kirby said.