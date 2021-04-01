UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Administration's Review Of North Korea Policy In Final Stages - White House

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:20 AM

Biden Administration's Review of North Korea Policy in Final Stages - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The review of the United States' North Korea policy by the Biden administration is in final stages, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"We are in the final stages of our intensive multi-stakeholder North Korea policy review," Jean-Pierre said. "This has been a thorough interagency review of US policy toward North Korea, including evaluation of all available options to address the increasing threat posed by North Korea to its neighbors and the broader international community."

On Friday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced the importance of further attempts to continue a dialogue with the United States and North Korea, but emphasized that Seoul can protect itself from any provocations.

  The statement came as North Korea conducted two cruise and ballistic missile tests.

Moon said with an ever stronger defense capability and in inviolable alliance with the United States, South Korea is ready to ensure security and is capable of repelling any provocation.

The dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang has stalled since the failed February 2019 summit in Hanoi, during which the United States demanded more decisive steps from North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and Pyongyang accused Washington of not responding to the steps already taken. The 2019 October talks in Sweden failed to break the deadlock.

The inter-Korean dialogue is also at a low point following North Korea's decision to cut all lines of communication with Seoul last June.

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear White House Pyongyang Seoul Alliance Hanoi South Korea United States Sweden North Korea February June October 2019 All From

Recent Stories

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

1 hour ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

1 hour ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

1 hour ago

CDA removes encroachments from village Newmal

22 minutes ago

US Envoy to UN Says Trying to Find Common Ground W ..

22 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.