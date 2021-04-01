WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The review of the United States' North Korea policy by the Biden administration is in final stages, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"We are in the final stages of our intensive multi-stakeholder North Korea policy review," Jean-Pierre said. "This has been a thorough interagency review of US policy toward North Korea, including evaluation of all available options to address the increasing threat posed by North Korea to its neighbors and the broader international community."

On Friday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced the importance of further attempts to continue a dialogue with the United States and North Korea, but emphasized that Seoul can protect itself from any provocations.

The statement came as North Korea conducted two cruise and ballistic missile tests.

Moon said with an ever stronger defense capability and in inviolable alliance with the United States, South Korea is ready to ensure security and is capable of repelling any provocation.

The dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang has stalled since the failed February 2019 summit in Hanoi, during which the United States demanded more decisive steps from North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and Pyongyang accused Washington of not responding to the steps already taken. The 2019 October talks in Sweden failed to break the deadlock.

The inter-Korean dialogue is also at a low point following North Korea's decision to cut all lines of communication with Seoul last June.