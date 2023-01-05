UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Biden Admits US Does Not Have Enough Personnel to Process Migrants Seeking Asylum

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the US government does not have enough personnel to process the significant number of migrants seeking asylum in the United States via the border with Mexico

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the US government does not have enough personnel to process the significant number of migrants seeking asylum in the United States via the border with Mexico.

"We don't have enough... personnel to determine whether people qualify for asylum," Biden said during a press conference.

Earlier on Thursday, the White House announced new measures to help alleviate the immigration crisis on the US southern border. The measures include allowing up to 30,000 migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti each month, in addition to 20,000 from other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean from 2023 through 2024.

The Biden administration also plans to surge additional immigration judges to the US southern border to help process the significant influx of migrants arriving there.

The United States has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into its territory since Biden assumed office in January 2021. Well over two million illegal crossings into the United States were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

