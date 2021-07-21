Biden Adviser Sullivan, Tikhanovskaya Discuss Possible Belarus Sanctions - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the White House to discuss issues including possible sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko's government, National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne said.

"The United States, together with partners and allies, will continue to hold the Lukashenka regime accountable for its actions, including through the imposition of sanctions," Horne said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tikhanovskaya also met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday in what the State Department called an "unprecedented level of engagement" with a Belarusian figure in this century. The two reportedly discussed the political situation in Belarus, the release of political prisoners, inclusive dialogue, and new elections.

Tikhanovskaya said in an interview that the US and European Union could be braver, faster, and stronger when it came to supporting democratic aspirations in Belarus.