Biden After Inauguration Says Heading to Oval Office to Deliver 'Bold Action'

President Joe Biden after his inauguration on Wednesday said he is heading to the Oval office to deliver bold action.

"There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face.

That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families," Biden said via Twitter.

Biden is expected to sign 17 executive orders that will undo some of the Trump administration's policies, such as halting construction of the border wall, rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and World Health Organization, halting the Keystone XL pipeline project, and terminating the so-called Muslim travel ban.