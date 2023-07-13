Open Menu

Biden After Meeting With Zelenskyy Says Ukrainians Know Their Counteroffensive 'Hard Slog'

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday after his bilateral meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Ukrainians realize that their ongoing counteroffensive is a difficult effort.

When asked about an update provided by Zelenskyy on the counteroffensive, Biden said, "I'm not at liberty to give you the detail of that."

"But it's - we talked at length about it with all his military people within there, and they're - they're still optimistic, but they know it's a hard slog," Biden said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia, the latter being of Primary focus.

