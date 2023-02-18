Biden After Mississippi Shooting Urges Congress to Act Amid Gun Violence 'Epidemic'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) President Joe Biden in the wake of a mass shooting in Mississippi said gun violence is an epidemic in the US and Congress must take action immediately.

Earlier in the day, at least six people were killed in a string of shootings in Tate County, Mississippi with the suspect now in custody facing murder charges, local law enforcement said in a statement.

"We are 48 days into the year and our nation has already suffered at least 73 mass shootings.

Thoughts and prayers aren't enough. Gun violence is an epidemic and Congress must act now," Biden said in a statement on Friday. "These are commonsense steps that Congress could take right now and save lives. We owe action to American communities being torn apart by gun violence."

Biden also said he and his wife are mourning for the six killed in Tate County, Mississippi and grieves with their families and with Americans nationwide as gun violence claims yet more lives.