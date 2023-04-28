UrduPoint.com

Biden After New Sanctions Calls On Russia, Iran To Release 'Wrongfully Detained' Americans

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden urged Russia and Iran to release "wrongfully detained" Americans.

US administration officials said earlier in the day that the Biden administration is imposing the first batch of sanctions on Russia and Iran for "wrongful detention" of American nationals abroad.

"Today, I am proud to announce that my Administration will for the first time deploy a new tool to impose severe economic costs on governments and groups that hold hostage or wrongfully detain Americans around the world," Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

Biden reminded that the US sanctioned "four individuals and two security services" in Russia and Iran who they consider as linked to detention of Americans.

"Today - and every day - our message to Russia, Iran, and the world is holding hostage or wrongfully detaining Americans is unacceptable. Release them immediately," Biden said.

Steps taken by Washington are cutting off designated actors from legitimate financial system, he added.

In particular, the United States sanctioned Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Intelligence Organization.

