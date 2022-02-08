Biden After Talks With Scholz Says US, Germany Agree Diplomacy Best Way Forward for All

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Monday after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that both sides agree diplomacy is the best way forward for all sides with respect to the Ukraine situation.

"Diplomacy is the very best way forward for all sides, we both agree, including for Russia in our view," Biden said during a joint press conference at the White House.