Biden Agrees to Cooperate on Myanmar With Leaders of South Korea, Australia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden has held phone conversations with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with the parties having agreed to cooperate on the situation in coup-hit Myanmar, the White House said.

"They agreed on the need for the immediate restoration of democracy in Burma [former name of Myanmar]," the White House said on Wednesday in a statement dedicated to the conversation between Biden and Moon.

Biden and Morrison stressed the need to hold to account those responsible for the military takeover in Myanmar.

Myanmar's military launched a coup on Monday morning and detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior members of the National League for Democracy (NLD). The military announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which the NLD party won.