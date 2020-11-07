Biden Ahead in Georgia, But Still Enough Time for Outcome to Change - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is still ahead in the battleground state of Georgia, but there is still a possibility the outcome could change, Georgia's voting system implementation manager Gabriel Sterling said in a news conference on Friday.

"Yes, Biden's ahead by 1,585 votes, but that could change in the next few days... he could extend his lead, it could either stay the same, or President [Donald] Trump could come back in the lead," Sterling said. "There is still time and universal ballots that could allow for that."

Sterling said Georgia will not be able to ascertain a final outcome until after the anticipated recount.

Georgia carries 16 electoral votes and is considered one of swing states of the season despite its consistent record of voting for the Republicans. The Democrats hopes for flipping Georgia for the first time since 1992 are bolstered by recent years of tightening elections. In 2016 Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by 211,000 votes, five percentage points, a narrowest margin in last five campaigns. It was followed by a neck-in-neck gubernatorial race of 2018. Trump relies on non-college white voters and men, while Biden performs with women and black Constituencies.