Biden Ahead Of Inauguration Says 'It's A New Day In America'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Biden Ahead of Inauguration Says 'It's a New Day in America'

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President-elect Joseph Biden said ahead of his inauguration on Wednesday that America was waking up to "a new day."

"It's a new day in America," Biden said via Twitter.

Biden is set to be sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday at around noon local time (17:00 GMT). Some 25,000 National Guard troops have been mobilized as part of enhanced security measures for the inauguration.

