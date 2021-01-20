WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President-elect Joseph Biden said ahead of his inauguration on Wednesday that America was waking up to "a new day."

"It's a new day in America," Biden said via Twitter.

Biden is set to be sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday at around noon local time (17:00 GMT). Some 25,000 National Guard troops have been mobilized as part of enhanced security measures for the inauguration.