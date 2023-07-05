Open Menu

Biden Ahead Of Meeting With Kristersson Says Looking Forward To Sweden Joining NATO

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Biden Ahead of Meeting With Kristersson Says Looking Forward to Sweden Joining NATO

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson that he is looking forward to Sweden becoming a full member of the NATO alliance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson that he is looking forward to Sweden becoming a full member of the NATO alliance.

Sweden is a "valued friend partner" that the president is "anxiously looking forward" to joining NATO, Biden is quoted as saying in a White House pool report.

Sweden joining NATO is "very important," Biden added.

Kristersson thanked Biden for inviting him to visit the White House and expressed his appreciation for Biden's support for Sweden's NATO membership bid, according to the report.

Sweden believes that it has "things to contribute" to the alliance, Kristersson said.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister White House Visit Alliance Sweden

Recent Stories

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizin ..

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary Gene ..

18 seconds ago
 Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

20 seconds ago
 Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

1 minute ago
 Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of P ..

Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Al Thiqah&#039;s &#039;Peace Lily&#039; promotes e ..

Al Thiqah&#039;s &#039;Peace Lily&#039; promotes engagement and sustainability

17 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Identified Areas to Improve Security ..

Pentagon Says Identified Areas to Improve Security Posture in Light of Teixeira ..

1 minute ago
Police arrest 2 accused, recover stolen Motorcycle ..

Police arrest 2 accused, recover stolen Motorcycle, mainpuri

1 minute ago
 Occidental Petroleum to Expand Use of AI in Energy ..

Occidental Petroleum to Expand Use of AI in Energy Production Soon - CEO

28 minutes ago
 Canadian Police Charge Individual Tied to Atomwaff ..

Canadian Police Charge Individual Tied to Atomwaffen Division With Terrorism

30 minutes ago
 Moldova Needs to Develop Relations With Russia - E ..

Moldova Needs to Develop Relations With Russia - Ex-President

33 minutes ago
 UK, Poland Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement - ..

UK, Poland Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement - Gov't

33 minutes ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World