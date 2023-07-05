Biden Ahead of Meeting With Kristersson Says Looking Forward to Sweden Joining NATO

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson that he is looking forward to Sweden becoming a full member of the NATO alliance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson that he is looking forward to Sweden becoming a full member of the NATO alliance.

Sweden is a "valued friend partner" that the president is "anxiously looking forward" to joining NATO, Biden is quoted as saying in a White House pool report.

Sweden joining NATO is "very important," Biden added.

Kristersson thanked Biden for inviting him to visit the White House and expressed his appreciation for Biden's support for Sweden's NATO membership bid, according to the report.

Sweden believes that it has "things to contribute" to the alliance, Kristersson said.