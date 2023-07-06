Open Menu

Biden Ahead Of Meeting With Kristersson Says Looking Forward To Sweden Joining NATO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson that he is looking forward to Sweden becoming a full member of the NATO alliance.

"I want to reiterate the United States fully, fully, fully supports Sweden's membership in NATO," Biden said before the meeting.

Sweden is a "valued friend" that the president is "anxiously looking forward" to joining NATO, Biden said, adding that Sweden joining NATO is "very important.

"

Kristersson thanked Biden for inviting him to visit the White House and expressed his appreciation for Biden's support for Sweden's NATO membership bid.

Sweden believes that it has "things to contribute" to the alliance, Kristersson said.

Biden highlighted the US and Sweden's cooperation on emerging technologies as well, thanking Kristersson for helping with 5G tech in particular.

Both leaders also brought attention to their shared efforts to address climate change.

