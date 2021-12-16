UrduPoint.com

Biden Aide Welcomes Turkey, Armenia Appointing Envoys To Discuss Normalization - NSC

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 05:50 AM

Biden Aide Welcomes Turkey, Armenia Appointing Envoys to Discuss Normalization - NSC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Armenian National Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan that the Biden administration welcomes the announcement that Ankara and Yerevan will appoint representatives to discuss normalizing the relationship, the White House said in a statement.

"Mr. Sullivan welcomed the announcement yesterday that Turkey and Armenia will appoint special envoys to discuss the normalization process," National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said Wednesday.

Related Topics

Turkey White House Yerevan Armenia Ankara

Recent Stories

Stage set as UAE&#039;s talented swimmers join wor ..

Stage set as UAE&#039;s talented swimmers join world’s best aquatic talent for ..

5 hours ago
 RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Prot ..

RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM review strengthenin ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM review strengthening relations

5 hours ago
 Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral ..

Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral business opportunities

6 hours ago
 South Africa's Department of Correctional Services ..

South Africa's Department of Correctional Services to Appeal Judgment on Ex-Pres ..

5 hours ago
 UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangibl ..

UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangible Cultural Heritage List

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.