Biden Aide Welcomes Turkey, Armenia Appointing Envoys to Discuss Normalization - NSC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Armenian National Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan that the Biden administration welcomes the announcement that Ankara and Yerevan will appoint representatives to discuss normalizing the relationship, the White House said in a statement.

"Mr. Sullivan welcomed the announcement yesterday that Turkey and Armenia will appoint special envoys to discuss the normalization process," National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said Wednesday.