UrduPoint.com

Biden Aides Find Second Trove Of Classified Material Amid Probe Into Prior Batch - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Biden Aides Find Second Trove of Classified Material Amid Probe Into Prior Batch - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Aides to US President Joe Biden discovered a second trove of classified documents as a Federal probe investigates an earlier discovery of classified material at a Biden-linked think tank, NBC news reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The aides found the second batch of classified materials as part of an effort to search former Biden offices for other documents that need to be turned over to the National Archives and Justice Department, the report said on Wednesday.

It is unclear how many documents were found in the second batch, when or where they were discovered, the report added.

On Monday, media reported that US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a federal prosecutor to review how the first batch of documents ended up at the think-tank office, which Biden lawyers found while vacating the space. The documents relate to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, the reports said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Lawyers United Kingdom Tank Media

Recent Stories

flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

36 minutes ago
 Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

2 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

2 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

2 hours ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.