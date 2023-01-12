Biden Aides Find Second Trove of Classified Material Amid Probe Into Prior Batch - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Aides to US President Joe Biden discovered a second trove of classified documents as a Federal probe investigates an earlier discovery of classified material at a Biden-linked think tank, NBC news reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The aides found the second batch of classified materials as part of an effort to search former Biden offices for other documents that need to be turned over to the National Archives and Justice Department, the report said on Wednesday.

It is unclear how many documents were found in the second batch, when or where they were discovered, the report added.

On Monday, media reported that US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a federal prosecutor to review how the first batch of documents ended up at the think-tank office, which Biden lawyers found while vacating the space. The documents relate to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, the reports said.