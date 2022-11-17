Biden Aides Optimistic About Repeat Matchup Against Trump in 2024 Race - Reports

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Aides to US President Joe Biden welcome former president Donald Trump's decision to launch a 2024 bid for the Oval Office despite concerns about the impact of a potentially bitter campaign on the United States, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Biden's team views Trump as a vulnerable politician whom they have already defeated once, the report quoted several aides as saying in an assessment of Trump's formal entry into the 2024 US presidential race.

However, the aides also expressed concerns about the impact that what they called a "bitter campaign" between the two former foes could have on the United States, the report added.

On Tuesday, Trump launched his 2024 presidential campaign. The former president will still have to win the Republican Party nomination.

Biden has yet to formally announce a reelection bid, saying earlier this month that he will decide on the matter next year.

