Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

Biden Aides Think US 'Pretty Sanctioned Out' in Relation to Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Aides close to US President Joe Biden believe that Washington is "pretty sanctioned out" when it comes to imposing new unilateral measures against Moscow, the New York Times newspaper reports.

The Biden administration has weighed up the possibility of levying fresh sanctions on Russia following the sentencing of opposition activist Alexey Navalny earlier this week, the newspaper said.

However, aides close to the new president were quoted as saying "we're pretty sanctioned out," suggesting that Washington believes it may have exhausted the effectiveness of imposing punitive measures.

Biden has hinted previously that he believes the US has overused sanctions in the past to the point to which they have lost their desired effect, the newspaper said.

"We have fallen into this trap that sanctions are the easy answer to every problem," Ivo Daalder, the United States' former ambassador to NATO, told the newspaper.

Unlike his predecessor, Biden is expected to work more closely with US allies to combat alleged human rights abuses and political adversaries, the newspaper said.

Allies close to Navalny have urged Biden to impose sanctions on Russia after the activist was arrested for violating the probation terms of his embezzlement conviction. A Moscow court ruled on Tuesday to convert Navalny's suspended sentence to a custodial term.

Biden has also threatened Myanmar's military generals with sanctions should they fail to reverse an alleged coup that saw State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and other senior members of the National League for Democracy party detained on Monday.

