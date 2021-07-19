Biden Aims to Close Guantanamo Bay Prison, No Timeline Set - White House

The Biden administration is aiming to close down the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba for good as it works to transfer its remaining detainees out of the facility, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a new conference on Monday

"Yes, our goal is to close Guantanamo Bay... I don't have a timeline for you. As you know, there's a process, there are different layers of the process, but that remains our goal and we are considering all available avenues to responsibly transfer detainees and, of course, close Guantanamo Bay," Psaki said.