UrduPoint.com

Biden, Allies Discuss Ukraine Support, Imposing More Anti-Russia Sanctions - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Biden, Allies Discuss Ukraine Support, Imposing More Anti-Russia Sanctions - White House

US President Joe Biden and the representatives from the European Union, NATO, and the G7 group of countries on Tuesday discussed via video call their efforts to continue providing security assistance to Ukraine and imposing new sanctions against Russia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden and the representatives from the European Union, NATO, and the G7 group of countries on Tuesday discussed via video call their efforts to continue providing security assistance to Ukraine and imposing new sanctions against Russia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"The leaders reiterated their commitment to continue providing security, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in its time of need," Psaki told reporters during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

Biden and the other senior representatives also discussed their respective diplomatic engagements and coordinated efforts to continue to impose sanctions against Russia, Psaki also said.

All the parties agreed to continue to closely coordinate the existing efforts, including through the G7, NATO and teh European Union, Psaki added.

The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom also participated in the discussion.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Canada White House France European Union Germany Italy United Kingdom Poland Japan Romania From

Recent Stories

DPR Says Guided 120 Civilians to Safety From House ..

DPR Says Guided 120 Civilians to Safety From Houses Near Azovstal Plant in Mariu ..

53 seconds ago
 Share of US Dollar in Global Foreign Reserves Down ..

Share of US Dollar in Global Foreign Reserves Down by 10% - IMF Chief

54 seconds ago
 Canada to Issue US-Dollar Bond as Part of Deficit ..

Canada to Issue US-Dollar Bond as Part of Deficit Reduction Strategy - Finance D ..

3 minutes ago
 Madrid Denies Involvement in Spying on Catalan Pol ..

Madrid Denies Involvement in Spying on Catalan Politicians

3 minutes ago
 ECC approves Rs. 68.74 bln for OMCs

ECC approves Rs. 68.74 bln for OMCs

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Will Be Sending More Artillery to Uk ..

Biden Says US Will Be Sending More Artillery to Ukraine

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.