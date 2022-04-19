Biden, Allies Discuss Ukraine Support, Imposing More Anti-Russia Sanctions - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Joe Biden and the representatives from the European Union, NATO, and the G7 group of countries on Tuesday discussed via video call their efforts to continue providing security assistance to Ukraine and imposing new sanctions against Russia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden and the representatives from the European Union, NATO, and the G7 group of countries on Tuesday discussed via video call their efforts to continue providing security assistance to Ukraine and imposing new sanctions against Russia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"The leaders reiterated their commitment to continue providing security, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in its time of need," Psaki told reporters during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

Biden and the other senior representatives also discussed their respective diplomatic engagements and coordinated efforts to continue to impose sanctions against Russia, Psaki also said.

All the parties agreed to continue to closely coordinate the existing efforts, including through the G7, NATO and teh European Union, Psaki added.

The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom also participated in the discussion.