Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 02:50 AM

Biden Allocates Up to $100Mln for Urgent Afghan Refugee and Migration Needs - Memorandum

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Up to $100 million will be allocated for unexpected and urgent refugee needs among Afghan victims of conflict, including Special Immigrant visa (SIV) applicants to reside in the United States, US President Joe Biden said in a memorandum addressed to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"I hereby determine...

that it is important to furnish assistance under the MRAA (Migration and Refugee Assistance Act) in an amount of up to $100 million from the United States Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund for the purpose of meeting unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs, victims of conflict, and other persons at risk as a result of the situation in Afghanistan, including applicants for Special Immigrant Visas," Biden said.

More Stories From World

