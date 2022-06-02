Biden, Americas Leaders to Sign Migration Declaration at Summit in Los Angeles - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) US President Joe Biden and his counterparts will sign a migration declaration on the sidelines of the upcoming Summit of the Americas, senior director for the Western Hemisphere at the US National Security Council said on Wednesday.

"On the margins of the summit, the President will join other heads of state to sign a migration declaration sending a strong signal of unity and resolve to bring the regional migration crisis under control," Juan Gonzalez said.

Los Angeles will host the Summit of the Americas on June 6-10.