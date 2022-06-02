UrduPoint.com

Biden, Americas Leaders To Sign Migration Declaration At Summit In Los Angeles - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Biden, Americas Leaders to Sign Migration Declaration at Summit in Los Angeles - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) US President Joe Biden and his counterparts will sign a migration declaration on the sidelines of the upcoming Summit of the Americas, senior director for the Western Hemisphere at the US National Security Council said on Wednesday.

"On the margins of the summit, the President will join other heads of state to sign a migration declaration sending a strong signal of unity and resolve to bring the regional migration crisis under control," Juan Gonzalez said.

Los Angeles will host the Summit of the Americas on June 6-10.

Related Topics

Angeles June Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: Chief Minister

38 minutes ago
 US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Re ..

US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Request to Have Cuba at Summit o ..

42 minutes ago
 First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Const ..

First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Construction in Egypt - SCZONE

42 minutes ago
 Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: CM

59 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk par ..

Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk partnership

59 minutes ago
 Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor ..

Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor panel

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.