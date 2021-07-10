UrduPoint.com
Biden And Putin Talk Syria, Commend Teams For Cross-Border Aid Work At UN - Official

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 01:00 AM

Biden and Putin Talk Syria, Commend Teams for Cross-Border Aid Work at UN - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin both commended their UN missions' work on renewing cross-border humanitarian aid agreements in Syria during a call between the two leaders, a senior administration official said on Friday.

"The leaders commended the work of their respective teams following the US-Russia summit that lead to today's unanimous renewal of cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria in the UN Security Council," the official said.

