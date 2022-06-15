UrduPoint.com

Biden Announces $1 Bn In New Military Aid For Ukraine

Published June 15, 2022

US President Joe Biden announced a new package of arms and ammunition for Ukraine Tuesday after reaffirming Washington's support for Kyiv against Russia's invasion in a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden announced a new package of arms and ammunition for Ukraine Tuesday after reaffirming Washington's support for Kyiv against Russia's invasion in a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The package of $1 billion worth of arms includes more artillery, coastal anti-ship defense systems and ammunition for artillery and advanced rocket systems that Ukraine is already using, Biden said.

In the phone call, Biden said he "reaffirmed my commitment that the United States will stand by Ukraine as it defends its democracy and support its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression," according to a statement.

Biden also announced $225 million worth of humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

The money will go toward supplying food, drinking water, medical supplies and other critical goods.

"The bravery, resilience, and determination of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire the world," Biden said.

