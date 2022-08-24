WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday $2.98 billion in new military aid for Kiev, marking Ukraine's independence day with the biggest tranche of security assistance to date.

"I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.

98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. This will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term," Biden said in a statement.