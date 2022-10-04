Biden Announces $60Mln in Storm Preparedness Funding for Puerto Rico

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The United States will provide over $60 million in assistance to help Puerto Rico better prepare for storms, President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"Today I am announcing more than $60 million in funding to help coastal areas in Puerto Rico become better prepared for a storm," Biden said during his visit to Puerto Rico.

These funds will be used for creating a flood warning system and flood walls, he added.

Biden recalled that since last November, Puerto Rico has received more than $700 million in infrastructure investments.

Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on September 18, causing a power outage across the island. The hurricane was accompanied by record rainfall in some regions. Biden has promised a major boost of Federal aid to the Caribbean island.