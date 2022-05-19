UrduPoint.com

Biden Announces Another $100Mln Ukraine Aid Package To Includes More Artillery, Radar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 11:15 PM

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he is authorizing another $100 million in security assistance to Ukraine, following the passage of the $40 billion Ukraine aid bill by Congress

"And today, I am announcing another package of security assistance that will provide additional artillery, radars and other equipment to Ukraine, which they are already using so effectively on the battlefield," Biden said in a statement.

"And today, I am announcing another package of security assistance that will provide additional artillery, radars and other equipment to Ukraine, which they are already using so effectively on the battlefield," Biden said in a statement.

The funding is expected to come from what remains of the drawdown authorities available for use by the Biden administration for Ukraine.

