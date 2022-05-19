Biden Announces Another $100Mln Ukraine Aid Package to Includes More Artillery, Radar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he is authorizing another $100 million in security assistance to Ukraine, following the passage of the $40 billion Ukraine aid bill by Congress.

"And today, I am announcing another package of security assistance that will provide additional artillery, radars and other equipment to Ukraine, which they are already using so effectively on the battlefield," Biden said in a statement.

The funding is expected to come from what remains of the drawdown authorities available for use by the Biden administration for Ukraine.