Biden Announces Another $100Mln Ukraine Aid Package to Includes More Artillery, Radar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he is authorizing another $100 million in security assistance to Ukraine, following the passage of the $40 billion Ukraine aid bill by Congress.

"And today, I am announcing another package of security assistance that will provide additional artillery, radars and other equipment to Ukraine, which they are already using so effectively on the battlefield," Biden said in a statement.

The funding is expected to come from what remains of the drawdown authorities available for use by the Biden administration for Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized the tenth drawdown of additional arms and equipment for Ukraine worth $100 million, adding that this transaction brings the total US military assistance to Kiev to $3.

9 billion since February 24.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the United States has been the greatest contributor of military assistance for Kiev among 14 other nations that have been supplying arms and equipment.

Among the wide range of delivered military equipment are more than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 5,500 Javelin anti-armor missiles, 700 Switchblade drone-missiles and 90 M777 155mm howitzers.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.