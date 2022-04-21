UrduPoint.com

Biden Announces Another $800Mln In Security Aid For Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Biden Announces Another $800Mln in Security Aid for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that the United States is providing Ukraine with another $800 million security package

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that the United States is providing Ukraine with another $800 million security package.

"Today, I'm announcing another $800 million to further augment Ukraine's ability to fight in the East and the Donbass," Biden said.

