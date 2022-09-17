Biden Announces Creation of US-South African Investment Task Force - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden after meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the creation of a joint investment task force between their two countries and $45 million for energy transition, the White House said in a press release.

"Biden announced the creation of a South Africa-US Investment Advisory Task Force and a planned $45 million investment toward the Just Energy Transition Partnership," the release said on Friday.