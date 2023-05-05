Biden Announces Departure of CDC Director Rochelle Walensky - Statement

US President Joe Biden in a statement on Friday announced that Rochelle Walensky will depart her role as the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden in a statement on Friday announced that Rochelle Walensky will depart her role as the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Dr. Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans. We have all benefited from her service and dedication to public health, and I wish her the best in her next chapter," the statement said.

The US president thanked Walensky for saving lives and being on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walensky assumed the role of the head of CDC on January 2021 and will reportedly step down at the end of June.

She was one of the key figures in the Biden administration responsible for developing a list of measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic and actively advocated for the vaccination of Americans.

Earlier on Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus officially declared an end to the organization's assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic as a "global health emergency," but emphasized that the novel coronavirus still poses a threat.