Biden Announces Emergency Port For Gaza Aid
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The US military will establish a temporary port off Gaza's coast to bring in desperately needed aid, President Joe Biden announced Thursday, in a major operation as Israel holds up deliveries on the ground.
Announcing the initiative in his annual State of the Union address, Biden pleaded with Israel to let more assistance into the blockaded territory even as he defended its military operation against Hamas.
"Tonight, I'm directing the US military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the coast of Gaza that can receive large shipments carrying food, water medicine and temporary shelters," Biden told the joint session of Congress.
"A temporary pier will enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting in Gaza," Biden said.
While led by the US military, the operation will not put US troops on the ground in Gaza, he said.
The aid operation comes after the United States carried out several days of airdrops of aid into Gaza, coordinated with Israel. Such massive operations generally take place in hostile or cut-off regions and have little precedent in territories controlled by a close partner and top recipient of US military aid.
Biden, whose motorcade left the White House for the Capitol after protesters demanding an end to the war gathered in nearby streets, pleaded with Israel to do more.
"To the leadership of Israel I say this: Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip. Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority," Biden said.
